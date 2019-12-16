The Bay Area 57
Tracy High senior Eli Blackwell won the gold medal in his weight class for the third year in a row at the Bay Area 57 wrestling tournament Saturday at Castro Valley High School.
Blackwell has made the finals at the tournament in all four years he has wrestled there, and this year he was named Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.
On Saturday, he went 4-0 in the 139-pound class, winning all his matches by pin in the first period. He pinned his first opponent in 30 seconds, his second in 25 seconds and his third in 19 seconds.
His fourth match was the toughest of the day. It took him 43 seconds to pin Nicholas Barajas of Washington High.
Tracy sophomore Anthony Nunes (114) also won gold Saturday. He won his first-round match on a second-period pin (4 minutes), his quarterfinal match on a 15-0 technical fall and his semifinal match on a second-period pin (3:47).
Nunes went on to defeat Xander Romero of Middletown High on a 4-1 decision.
Three other Tracy High wrestlers medaled at the meet, helping the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish out of 35 teams. Freshman Darrian Mariero (133) and senior Jonathan Uhl (139) both went 3-2 and both placed fourth in their weight classes, and senior Octavio Torres (161) went 3-2 and placed fifth.
Four other Tracy High wrestlers competed. Junior Alex Gougousis (127) and seniors Alexis Valencia (146) and Kyle Silveira (183) all went 1-2, and freshman Juan Rufino Diaz went 0-2.
Rose Garden Rumble
Tracy High sophomore Alysse Leanos placed second on Saturday in the 116-pound weight class at the Rose Garden Rumble at Lincoln High in San Jose, the same high school that her father, Tracy High assistant wrestling coach Tony Leanos, graduated from.
Leanos went 3-1 for the day and won three matches by pin: a first-period pin in the first round (1:36), a second-period pin in the quarterfinals (3:30) and a second period pin (2:38) in the semifinals. In the final match, she faced Zoi Smith of Leland High from San Jose, and Smith won by pinning her in the second period (2:06).
Two other girls from Tracy High’s wrestling team competed. Sophomore Virginia Metge (121) went 1-2 and senior Melissa Eutracio (101) went 0-2.
