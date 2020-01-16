Tracy 45, St. Mary’s 34
The Bulldogs claimed a Tri-City Athletic League win on Tuesday in their home dual match against St. Mary’s High.
Tracy won it 45-34, taking 8 of the 14 matches, as the Bulldogs dominated the light to middle weight classes.
In the 113-pound class, sophomore Anthony Nunes beat Noah Valdez on a first-period pin (1 minute, 43 seconds). Freshman Darrian Mariero beat Jakob Hixson on a 6-3 decision at 126 pounds. Senior Eli Blackwell, wrestling at 138 pounds, pinned John-Paul Ballucanag in the first period (1:57). Junior Noah Deneau (145) beat Lucas Healy on a third-period pin (5:18). Senior Octavio Torres (152) beat Devin Harwell on a second-period pin (3:27), and senior Kyle Silveira (182) beat Andrew Andrade on a second-period pin (2:46). Tracy also won two matches by forfeit.
St. Mary’s won two matches by pin, one on a major decision and three by forfeit.
Tracy won the junior varsity match 39-12. Most of the matches were forfeits. Of the two that were contested on the mat, Tracy senior Jesus Luna won on a 13-7 decision and St. Mary’s won a match by second-period pin.
