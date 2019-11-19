Varsity: Tracy Rampage 29, Manteca Timberwolves 6
The Tracy Rampage varsity team claimed the Central Valley Youth Football and Cheer title with a 29-6 win over the Manteca Timberwolves at the league’s Super Bowl on Saturday.
The Rampage (11-1) and the Timberwolves (10-2) played to a 6-6 first-quarter tie at East Union High in Manteca. In the third quarter, the Rampage took over with two touchdowns, and they sealed the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Rampage coach Nate Valencia said the victory showed the determination of the varsity squad to win it all.
“They got scored on first when they hadn’t been scored on since the third game of the season,” Valencia said. “I told them to not just want to win it, but to go take it! The boys did that! Boys to men was seasonal transition, but was undoubtedly where they went in their victory when their backs were against the wall.”
The Cowboys scored first on a 50-yard drive, and the Rampage responded when quarterback Omari Gayles chased down a bad snap and then passed to Xavier Renshaw for a 77-yard touchdown.
The Rampage took the lead in the third quarter on a nine-play, 63-yard drive. That included a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gayles to Renshaw, executed on a flea-flicker, with Gayles handing off to Michael McCreary and McCreary pitching the back to Gayles, who made the touchdown pass.
The Rampage scored again in the third quarter on an eight-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by McCreary. Cam Williams picked up a bad snap on the conversion and passed to Tommy Hayes to give the Rampage a 21-6 lead.
The Rampage gained 52 yards on their next drive, which included two penalties on Manteca and a 10-yard touchdown run by McCreary. The conversion kick by Gavino Alfaro put the Rampage up 29-6.
The Rampage covered 247 yards of offense, with Gayles completing 8 of 11 passes for 102 yards, including four passes to Renshaw. McCreary was the Rampage’s rushing leader with 54 yards on 15 carries, and Gayles ran the ball eight times for 37 yards. McCreary was also a force on defense with eight tackles.
The Rampage defense held the Timberwolves to 172 yards of offense — all rushing yards with no passing yards as Renshaw snagged an interception. The Rampage’s Cam Williams forced a fumble, Rocco Mendencino had two fumble recoveries and Gayles had one fumble recovery.
Rookies: Manteca Cowboys 18, Tracy Rampage 6
The Rampage rookies (11-1) took their only loss of the season Saturday in their Super Bowl game against the Manteca Cowboys.
The game was a rematch of their Oct. 26 game, which the Rampage won 44-26.
The Cowboys went into halftime with a 12-0 lead after a 41-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter and a 69-yard touchdown drive in the second.
The Rampage got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a seven-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Osani Gayles’ touchdown pass to Jordan Alvarado.
The Cowboys scored again on a 35-yard drive in the fourth quarter, making it an 18-6 game.
The Cowboys ran the ball for 267 yards and also took advantage of three Tracy turnovers. The Rampage gained 89 yards on offense, including 15 yards on 1 of 4 passes by Gayles, who also ran the ball for 58 yards on 16 carries. Josiah Boxdell ran the ball six times for 13 yards.
