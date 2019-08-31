Tracy police have arrested a 21-year-old Tracy man suspected of killing Parmjit Singh.
A news release said Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads was taken into custody Saturday morning by detectives from Tracy Police Department.
Detectives presented evidence to a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge late Friday night to get an arrest warrant for Kreiter-Rhoads.
Singh, 64, a member of the Tracy Sikh community, was stabbed and killed Sunday night as he walked through Gretchen Talley Park on Dove Drive.
At the time of his arrest, detectives searched Kreiter-Rhoads’ home for additional evidence related to the homicide case.
Police did not release any information about a possible motive for the killing but said it remains a significant focus of the investigation.
Kreiter-Rhoads is being held without bail in the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder. He is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
