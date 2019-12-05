The front page of the Tracy Press edition of Dec. 8, 1969, carried three stories and four photos of the Altamont rock concert.
Preliminary totals of the number who were born and died at the concert, included in the subheadline of Pat Craig’s story (top right), were close but not quite accurate. It turned out there were four who died, including 18-year-old Meredith Hunter of San Jose, who was stabbed to death by a Hells Angel. Two people in sleeping bags were accidentally run over by a truck, and one person, high on drugs, jumped into the nearby California Aqueduct and drowned. There were two births.
Carol Gillan’s story of camping out near the Altamont Speedway the night before the concert started on the bottom left corner of the page.
Sam Matthews’ story, at bottom right, told what happened at the Tracy Airport, where a Tracyite’s pickup had been hot-wired and driven to the concert area by attorney Melvin Belli and rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. He discussed how that story came about in his Tracing Tracy Territory column in August 2016.
