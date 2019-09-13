EDITOR,
I remember as a kid my mother would tell me that I could not go outside the house. It was getting dark and I had no business being outside. The week before the fatal stabbing of Parmjit Singh, I was having a discussion with my wife about my thoughts of her choosing the evenings to take her walks. I expressed my fears that it wasn’t safe to do so alone. Her stubbornness left me dumbfounded. It is sad to say I had to use the slaying of Parmjit Singh as an example of my fears.
My reasons were warranted, I care. I think my mother knew something; I figure that’s why I am 63 years old and have lived to tell about it. But I am not 64 years old yet like Parmjit Singh; god willing, I will live out my life as intended, without interference from others.
I have my opinions about what’s going on in our country, but so does everyone else. It’s not about being white, black, brown, yellow, red or vice versa. It’s about being American, speaking American, assimilating without abandoning your heritage and pride thereof. Yes speaking American, you can do it in any language. From the Declaration of Independence: “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” In modern-day America, should it be restated that “Governments are instituted among all Men, all Women, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” In this way the governed can direct their local government on current issues. Sandra Renee Cantu, this year is the 10th anniversary of her death, she was 8 when it happened. So let’s address the current issue, murder in Tracy. When crime intensifies, policing must intensify, so goes my consent.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
