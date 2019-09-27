EDITOR,
On Tuesday, Katerra will be presenting to City Council regarding their 264-unit project on Valpico. Every council member should vote NO and every concerned citizen needs to show up and have their voice heard.
This is NOT the same project that was approved back in 2012. This is a downgraded development and MORE units in the same space.
We NEED adequate infrastructure on the south side of Tracy.
There is only ONE fire station for all of south Tracy.
There are NO sidewalks on Valpico connecting MacArthur to Tracy Boulevard. If this does get built, how would residents walk to Raley’s and the shops in Red Maple Village?
This land was originally zoned for commercial and residents were sold their homes based on that.
We have PLENTY of housing in town. We have new apartments by Costco, Winco, and we now have more homes being built in Tracy Hills, Ellis, Primrose, Brookview, Edgewood, Glenbriar, Ventana, and they put homes in Hidden Lake where a school was to be built.
Adding 600 more cars on Valpico every day (not including the Village 580-plus homes and the Avenues 450-plus homes) will negatively impact all of us.
It already takes south side residents 25-plus minutes to get across town. How much more can we take?
South side of Tracy is bursting at the seams!
Staff doesn’t seem to care about residents. I’m hoping Council will do the right thing and vote NO on this unneeded development and STOP approving developments that only compound our congestion problem in town.
When will they start taking us into consideration? We are the ones who have to live with the consequences of their votes.
Theresa Soto, Tracy
