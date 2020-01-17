EDITOR,
Have you found yourself with a little extra time on your hands? Your decorations are put away, the children are back in school, you may have just retired, or maybe you are a little lonely this time of the year. Whatever your situation is, perhaps you could use your extra time to give back to this great community. May I make a suggestion? Tracy Interfaith Ministries. This nonprofit provides food and clothing to those in need within our community. We have just completed our busiest time of the year where we were able to brighten many people's lives with Thanksgiving food and Christmas gifts. However, many of our volunteers over the holidays have gone back to school or work, so we find ourselves trying to cover all of the jobs that they were so willing to do. We could use some extra hands sorting donations, stocking shelves, filling food orders, or driving to pick up food. Even if you just have an hour here or there, that would be a great help to us.
Come by and meet our new director, Carrie Grover, and someone will give you a tour. You can stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 311 W. Grant Line Road (near El Pescadero Park). For more information, you can call us at 836-5424 or check out our website at tracyinterfaith.org.
I have been a volunteer with Tracy Interfaith Ministries for over 20 years and I am always amazed at how rewarding it is to work for this organization. As Darlene Quinn, our retired director, always said, Tracy Interfaith Ministries is a place where miracles happen. Join us and be a part of someone’s miracle.
Renee Reece, board chair, Tracy Interfaith Ministries
