Mateo Bedolla, lifelong resident of Tracy, is the most qualified candidate for county supervisor. I respectfully recommend Mateo Bedolla for county supervisor because he will bring an honest, new perspective to the county, not more of the same doublespeak our local politicians are known for. Mateo, an experienced public servant, has a clear vision of where he wants San Joaquin to go in the next decade. Many residents share his vision focused on keeping our area a beautiful, clean and enjoyable place to live. Mateo would like to see the county prioritize vocational and technical education partnerships with our high schools, infrastructure, and housing that is affordable for working class families. If you want four more years of the uninspired and uninspiring leadership we have had on the Tracy City Council for decades, Mateo Bedolla is probably not your candidate. But if you are ready for a change in the way this county does business, vote for the one person who can make things happen: Mateo Bedolla on March 3!
Diego Bejarano, Tracy
