Because of the growth we are experiencing in this community, decisions being made now will affect us for many years. Mateo Bedolla has experience in public service and has the wisdom and insight to make the right decisions as county supervisor. Mateo Bedolla understands the problems of bureaucracy because he worked in the House of Representatives for three years; however, he also has an outsider’s perspective because he left government to return to building quality housing in our area. Mateo supports strengthening county services, including improved Medicaid and mental health for working class families, seniors, veterans, and the disabled. His willingness to examine the issues and listen to the public’s questions and concerns sets him far apart from the other candidates’ expected techniques and talk. Mateo Bedolla brings an honest, pragmatic, and hopeful voice to county government and he will stand up to the special interests that have had a stranglehold on the community for the decades. On March 3rd, vote Bedolla!
Jagger Corsaro, Tracy
