EDITOR,
Last Friday evening, my husband and I attended what I now consider to be one of the best parts of my holiday season. Held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints off Valpico Road, this was the third annual coming together of high school choirs and individual community members. If you missed it, you need to set your electronic device to remind you to look for it next December. Your heart will not be sorry. As a retired teacher, the beauty of having three high schools sharing their talent both separately and together was … just right. Whatever your heart needed to feel, it just was that. To hear the principal of one of the schools speak and assure students that in this world of negativity, it is OK to be kind. No talk of bullying, but rather a talk of kindness. To hear about Brighter Christmas and the joy it brings to families less fortunate right here in our own community through the efforts of so many volunteers, went straight to the heart and again, it just was right. I am grateful for the efforts of so many, especially the talents and caring of Elizabeth Giuliacci, to pull this together. I’m grateful to the choir directors who obviously have taught their students a love of music and desire to work hard to give their best. I’m grateful for parents that support their children in their efforts. I’m grateful for families that sing together and encourage a love of music in their home. I’m grateful for those who individually share their voice and musical talents. I’m grateful that my husband and I were a part of this wonderful evening. Next year, let it be part of your holiday season as well. It will just be right.
Linda Pepperman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.