EDITOR,
Thanks to the House of Representatives for ensuring a favorable future for all Americans. Most of the news media dwell on feelings of anger, disappointment, revenge and outright hate. Media coverage saturates the news with opinions of “experts” who fit the corporate objective. I’m grateful to the media for exposing reality. Viewing the Schiff-Nadler hearings and the Kavanagh confirmation hearing has wearied the voters. This Congress feeds itself on this hate like blood for a vampire. The result of this congressional blood lust ensures the following in the next Congress: adding another constitutionalist to the SCOTUS; a more secure border; voter ID; revision of Roe v. Wade; and reduction of government attacks on individual rights of self-protection. It may be hard to believe, but the president will be re-elected, thanks in part to congressional blood lust. Be careful what you wish for. You may get it.
Charles Norton, Tracy
