EDITOR,
I find it frustrating that so many constituents in our district are not aware of the amazing job that our new congressman, Josh Harder, is doing. He is the most accessible representative we have ever had in District 10. He has held at least 17 town halls in cities and communities in District 10 since being elected. This is an amazing number of personal appearances in which anyone can attend, listen and ask questions. He also occasionally has office hours when he’s in the district. You need to make an appointment to be able to visit during office hours but it’s easy to do. Just call his office in Modesto. I often hear people complaining or read of people who complain on Facebook that he does not care about their needs, but if you want your questions answered, this is the most expedient way to interact with Josh Harder. He also reads his mail. He posts on his Facebook page almost daily. You can reply there as well. All of his events are described there. It is easy to see that he is involved with dozens of issues, has introduced many bills, and attends dozens of local events each month. His page is Rep. Josh Harder, and it will have a tiny blue checkmark after his name if it is the official page. There is even the link at the top of his page under the photo of the Knights Ferry Bridge that you can click on in order to call his office. How convenient is this! No excuses, he cares. Stay informed.
Pamela Wilhelm, Tracy
