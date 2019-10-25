EDITOR,
In response to Tom Herte’s letter (Your Voice, Oct. 11), there are very important items to remember.
1. God blessed us with His Grace.
2. God blessed us with the freedom to choose.
3. God made all of humanity in His likeness and image.
4. God loves each and every one of us and hopes we all choose Him and not a life of evilness.
5. God blessed us with the Ten Commandments to live by, grow by, and to teach by.
6. God will, and only God will, read each and every heart and judge accordingly.
7. God says, “As in the days of Noah, so shall the end days be.” Look at Noah’s day, liberalism, sexualism, murders, liars, criminals, haters of good, worshiping idols of all sorts, no one honoring the Sabbath, self-righteousness, patriotic Roman army, hedged in conservatives, fake religions, warmongers — not much different than today.
8. God says, “Repent, ask for forgiveness of your sins through my son Christ Jesus and He will send the Holy Spirit and comforter to make a new heart in you. Go and sin no more!”
9. God says, “I named my son Emanuel (God is with you). You can call on Him through prayer and He will hear.”
10. God says, “Everybody who is broken is in need of my love. As you walk with me, my love should shine through you to every sinner who is not walking with me.”
So, you see, we can’t just be a conservative patriotic city. That’s not what God wants. We are to love everyone, pointing them to know Jesus. It’s their decision to accept or not, and we move to the next one.
May God grant you wisdom and understanding.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
