EDITOR,
In a recent letter, Elizabeth Best accused several people, including me, of having “hatred of Trump.” I actually don’t hate anybody. It’s a matter of upbringing and maturity.
Based on an April 16 article from the Daily Caller, she claimed that government inspectors found that Hillary Clinton’s emails were all hacked by the Chinese. Strangely, on the same date, CNN published an article titled “Senate Investigators Find No Evidence China Hacked Clinton Server.” Two Senate committees found just the opposite to Elizabeth’s claim! Republican chairmen Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson wrote, “Neither the committees nor the FBI were able to confirm whether an intrusion into the server occurred.”
Hillary Clinton was certainly careless with her security, just as FBI Director Comey said, but she didn’t profit, she didn’t lie to the FBI, and she wasn’t indicted.
Elizabeth describes Hillary Clinton as “the most corrupt American politician of the last century.” You can get a sense of corruption during a presidential administration by counting up the indictments. Under President Nixon there were 20 indictments, trials, convictions and jail sentences, including the attorney general, the nation’s “top cop.” The next spike in indictments was under President Reagan during the Iran-Contra and Savings & Loan scandals. Under the George Bush administration, there was one indictment. Under Obama, there were no indictments in eight years. After Trump’s two years, we already have several people serving time. There will be more.
Elizabeth cites “The Daily Caller,” a source with which I was unfamiliar. So I looked it up on Wikipedia. Wikipedia writes, “The Daily Caller has published numerous false stories, as well as shared deceptively edited videos and photos.” The article includes details of 16 different controversies based on exaggerations, half-truths and falsehoods, backed up with 94 hyperlinked footnotes.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
