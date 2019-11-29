EDITOR,
Regarding the Nov. 19 City Council meeting and the appropriation of Measure V funds, kudos to Mayor Rickman and Councilmember Vargas for having the determination to see a project through once it has been committed to. Legacy Park was started without Measure V and has basically been piecemealed to where we are today. A commitment of $12 million from the Measure V funds would finish the areas already in use (parking infrastructure and east fields). By waiting for both the aquatic center and the multi-gen rec center to be completed, you would not allocate V funds to Legacy until after 2028 at the earliest. It is time for the current council to follow through and do what is right for the city and the taxpayers. Finish your current obligations. I challenge the council and the city finance department to explore the concurrent funding of Legacy Fields and aquatic center. This may push the completion of the two larger projects by 6-12 months (consider also reducing pay-go CIPs $500,000 for the next 10 years) and complete Legacy Fields by late 2021. Just finish what you started, that’s all taxpayers are asking for on ANY project. Btw, the little league fields I played on off Tracy Blvd. in the 1960s were in better condition than the east fields at Legacy today!
Sincerely,
Edward Graham, Tracy
