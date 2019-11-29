EDITOR,
I have a problem and hoping someone will help me. I live out in the country and people drop off cats. My father has trapped them and had them neutered or spayed over the years and they lived here in their forever home. Now my father is 94 years old and can’t take care of them anymore so I am. The problem is we got a new generation of kittens. I can’t afford to take care of more cats. I took two in this morning to get fixed and vaccinated and hoping I can find a forever home for these little guys. I called around and the no-kill shelters won’t take any more because they’re filled and I WON’T take them to the pound. I have about seven more to catch before they start having babies. They are not for free, and not putting them on Craigslist. I heard horror stories and not doing that. They need a good home where they will get good care and love. If anyone can help me it is greatly appreciated. I have a 19-year-old cat we found as a kitten alongside the road and has been my baby and well taken care of and hoping I can find the same kind of home for these little ones.
Kathy Festich, Tracy
