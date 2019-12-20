EDITOR,
I read Mayor Rickman’s op-ed last week regarding the members of the City Council attempting to impose a rule that would silence residents from criticizing our elected officials. I want to thank Mayor Rickman for standing up for the residents of Tracy and our First Amendment rights. We as citizens have a duty to hold our elected officials accountable by voicing our opinions on items that concern us. In this case, subject matters of the city of Tracy. I find it alarming that everyone on the City Council, except Mayor Rickman, believe silencing criticism is acceptable. At least Mayor Rickman understands the importance of the First Amendment and free speech.
George Murphy, Tracy
