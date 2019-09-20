EDITOR,
I read the letter to the editor by S.J. Carlson and had some empathy for her dilemma of having a homeless woman sleeping on the porch (Your Voice, Aug. 30). This caused hyperbolic fear-mongering in Carlson’s need to call the woman mentally deranged. Carlson went on to say that “Fires, crimes and communicable diseases originate in the homeless community.” This is highly exaggerated and false.
The homeless become homeless for a number of reasons, from losing one’s job, to medical expenses, to mental illness, to drug addiction, to feeling the need to leave home because of being LGBTQ+, and more. It doesn’t mean they’re criminals.
One cannot say that communicable diseases originate in the homeless community, because that is nonsense. People spread germs by sneezing, not washing hands, etc. I am a substitute teacher and picked up the stomach flu twice one year because I wiped down the teachers’ desks and then forgot using their pens and answering their phones. I didn’t even know about the first teacher’s illness. None of us were homeless and I certainly doubt it originated in a homeless encampment.
Fires originate many times with people’s careless flicking of a cigarette on the road. The Tracy tire fire in 1998 was caused by a lawnmower kicking up a rock. The Calaveras complex fire in 2004 involved three large fires because of someone grinding steel on their property. The forest fires that plague California are rarely if ever caused by the homeless. And crime due to homelessness is rarely reported in the Tracy Press crime log.
Calling the police should allay some fears but the Neighborhood Watch program is even better. Get your community involved in helping to report things you’re concerned about. This is more the answer than blaming the homeless.
Deborah Littleton, Tracy
