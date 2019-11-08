EDITOR,
I read Pamela Wilhelm’s Nov. 1 letter praising Rep. Josh Harder with great disdain as I’ve lived in this area for more than 45 years and I think Harder is by far the worst congressman we’ve ever had.
While Wilhelm seems happy if Harder’s office staff answers questions, many of us have higher standards as we expect a congressman to have some common sense and not to be a Nancy Pelosi-owned left winger with radical positions.
Here’s one example. Harder is a supporter of the extremist Medicare for All program, which takes away private health insurance and dumps all Americans into government-run health care.
According to one study, the Medicare for All plan would cost $32 trillion over the next decade, or $3.2 trillion per year, almost doubling the federal budget and raising taxes drastically on the middle class.
This is the height of liberal arrogance as Harder, Pelosi and other Democrats want to kick 175 million people off their private health insurance plans and stick them under a federal program about to run deficits into the tens of trillions of dollars.
If this isn’t enough, Harder is a captive of the abortion industry and shows no moral values as he supports not just abortion, but infanticide.
There have been numerous cases where babies have survived abortions and then been murdered by the abortionists. Harder supporters who want to argue this point should start by reading the grand jury report on Kermit Gosnell.
One poll shows that 77% of Americans want to protect babies who survive abortions, but Pelosi, with the help of extremist Democrats like Harder (who refuses to support the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act) has blocked a vote 80 times.
Harder is bad news for the nation and the Central Valley.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
