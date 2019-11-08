EDITOR,
It seems people in this town have a limited understanding of our Declaration of Independence, Constitution or our Bill of Rights and who it represents: by the people, for the people, all the people, no matter their political or religious views!
Our declaration took us away from a one way government and control. It also gave us all the freedom to practice whatever religion or party we so choose, instead of a one way “God save the queen!” We were supposed to leave all of that behind us in 1776!
Let me also include we don’t follow a fascist Nazi flag or any other flag, not even the Confederate flag! Article 19 does give everyone the right to freedom of expression and opinion. Some do twist this into opinion over fact and to defend what would strip us of our freedoms that we are given is a shame.
Our personal choices include Democrat, Republican, Independent, Jewish, Hindu, Christian, Muslim, ALL Religions etc…
Raised Lutheran, I was taught to build a bigger table and to not admire money changers, also respect for other religions!
The United States is divided and a one way is not what we represent and outsiders would love to see us, the United States, fail!
Steven John Bailey, Tracy
