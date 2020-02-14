EDITOR,
It is just amazing when you hear people say that nothing is being done by our elected officials. Yet, in a little more than a year, our freshman congressman, Josh Harder, has managed to help pass more than 400 bills in the House of Representatives. Just a few of these included:
• Protecting the ACA and health care for more than 100,000 people in his district.
• Fighting Big Pharma to lower prescription drug prices.
• Improving health care for our veterans.
• Making education more affordable.
• $14 million in new funding for California water projects.
• Protecting Social Security & Medicare for seniors.
He was also on the floor of the House of Representatives for 99% of all votes taken. Josh was also given the honor of being among the most accessible congressman in Washington to his constituents. He has held 15 town halls and five via telephone. He has conducted 18 open office hour events to meet one-on-one with anyone who walks in the door. When Josh was running for office, he found that scheduling these types of events allowed him to talk one-on-one with the people he represents and zero in on what is important for the valley.
Reelect Josh Harder March 3.
James Nelson, Tracy
