EDITOR,
There has recently been a post on Tracy Rants & Raves that has caused turmoil between some of the people that live in Tracy. There are a group of people who are living in a makeshift home on the side of the road on Byron Road under the overpass. Many people are making the assumption that they are thieves, drug addicts, and just generally dangerous. The town seemed to want to try and get them to leave all because they were an “eyesore.” I decided to speak up and defend them, however I received much criticism for “being naive and trying to help bad people.” I did not believe anything that these angry Tracy members were guessing about these unfortunate people. So, my grandmother and I bought them groceries and dog food and made our way over there to meet them. They were genuinely nice and appreciative that we were caring the way that we had. I posted my wonderful experience on Tracy Rants & Raves and tried to encourage others to learn about people’s stories and experiences before judging them. Well that is exactly what happened! Between my sister’s post and my post about helping them, we got around 500 likes and almost 100 people responded offering to help provide resources and a friendly helping hand. I am writing to Tracy Press to try and spread the idea that it is not hard to help your fellow human being. In fact, I want to encourage others to try and go out of their way to help others who may not be as fortunate as they are. I would also like to spread awareness that the people living on Byron Road are very nice and genuine people who deserve kindness and respect just like anyone else.
Gracie Wells, Tracy
Editor's Note: Tracy Rants & Raves is a private Facebook group where members discuss issues related to life in Tracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.