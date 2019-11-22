EDITOR,
Why is gasoline so high in Tracy? One word: GREED. How so, in Tracy the lowest price for gasoline in Tracy at $3.75 a gallon (Arco on Tracy Blvd.). Just 16 miles away in Manteca are at least three gas stations that sell gasoline for $3.23 a gallon. A&A Gas. I filled up and saved 52 cents a gallon. Are businesses that greedy in Tracy? Again why — don’t tell me it costs 52 cents a gallon more to haul gasoline to Tracy. Shame on you, Tracy businesses!
William McClelland, Tracy
