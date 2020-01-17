EDITOR,
I took a trip to the Bay Area recently and between the homeless mess and ever-increasing traffic, I wonder to myself, will our Valley become a mirror image of that mess. Moms 4 Housing is getting some headlines. “Acta non verba,” actions not words, let this be a lesson to the governor.
Commodity, anything bought and sold. I remember hearing one of our council members describing land as a commodity and showing a big smile on her face. But she left out “market rate” or greed. Yes, greed. I believe you have to go to college to become a city planner. But a lot of cities still have a housing affordability situation. So it leads me to speculate that local councils are controlled by modern-day carpetbaggers. Together they can destroy the hopes and dreams of many.
When I look at the price of housing in the Bay Area and here in Tracy, I realize that my house could fetch $500,000 but the same house in the Bay Area may fetch $1 million plus. Where is the money coming from? I see that there are many newcomers purchasing homes for asking prices and renting them out. And some are investors from other countries. This practice affects me when my neighborhood is converted into a rental investment enterprise. Or when my grandchildren’s hopes and dreams are washed away because of the “market rate syndrome” (greed).
Here’s a word: “commensurate,” equal or proportionate. What this means to me is when you plan a city, housing, infrastructure, employment diversity, and so on should be proportionate, where everyone will have an equal opportunity to thrive. No more living on the other side of the tracks or under bridges.
Good planning and leadership is a start. If you can’t do it, move over.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
