EDITOR,
I read the front page article regarding the homeless problem today and realized the city is on the road to be turned into a dump like San Francisco! There is a group that want the ‘homeless’ to be parked around town, given free homes, medical, food, etc! That is what Frisco did and see where it got them. They got them living on the street and no one is allowed to bother them. They use the streets and sidewalks as their toilets and it’s OK with the city leaders. The city has even shelled out tons of money to hire people to clean up after them! Businesses are disrupted, customers harassed and cars vandalized on a daily basis! Is this what the local “homeless” apologists want? We already have panhandlers galore and trashy encampments all around town! These people should be put someplace that can take care of them. The county has services that should be utilized. The mentally ill should be in mental care, addicted in a hospital setting, the criminals rounded up and incarcerated, and illegals deported! There are many veterans that need to be taken care of instead of these street leeches. The church and other groups trying to keep the homeless around are just trying to cash in on the money thrown at the problem. Many neighborhoods have a problem “homeless” person harassing homeowners and the police are powerless to do anything about them! Politicians, the homeless don’t even vote! Get a clue!
Tom Scheibner, Tracy
