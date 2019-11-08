EDITOR,
At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, I saw a young, perhaps underage, couple sleeping in Jack Fischer Park with multiple blankets and trash bags alongside them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. I telephoned TPD to make a complaint. Because the couple were still there at 3:30 p.m. and no TPD officers came out, I telephoned TPD again.
During my second call, I was summarily informed by the dispatcher that “Homelessness isn’t a crime, Ma’am” and that California has a law stating homeless inhabiting public places cannot be vacated by authorities. I was told that although my complaint was referred to the sergeant on duty, he/she had elected not to send any officers out to the park. I asked that the sergeant call me, but unfortunately I did not receive that call.
I am well aware that our state leadership has thus far proven to not only be apathetic but, in fact, paralyzed by its own PC culture in addressing this growing concern. I was not aware, however, that the city of Tracy was of like mind and that our elected city officials and the Tracy Police Department were indifferent to the safety and security of their citizens.
Judith Walsh, Tracy
