On Tuesday, Nov. 19, we were at home to take part in a live telephone town hall with Congressman Josh Harder. This was the fifth telephone town hall and the first one we were able to participate in. Josh Harder has also held 18 actual town halls in various location throughout his district since he has been elected. On this call, which went one hour, we were updated on his current activities in Washington and here in his district. We had an opportunity to ask questions and we enjoyed hearing from other constituents and their thoughts and concerns here in the valley.
To be better informed about what our Representative Josh Harder is doing, I urge you to sign up to take part in the live town halls by calling his Modesto office at 209-579-5458. We have also recently discovered Congressman Harder has a very informative Facebook page with videos of what he is working on in Washington on our behalf. Keep up the good work, Josh.
Alyce Eversole, Tracy
