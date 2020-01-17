EDITOR,
I just read the article about the cleanup efforts by Mr. Medina and other volunteers. Thank you for taking this matter into your hands. It’s unfortunate that we have so much bureaucracy that the city could not have taken care of the problem before it got out of hand. We need to keep our city clean and healthy. Perhaps the city should consider putting trash receptacles at the locations where trash is a problem. Maybe the homeless would dispose of their trash if there was someplace to put it. I know, the question is who will pay? To start, the property owners should be held responsible. The city in the end will pay one way or another. City officials, please step up and look for a solution. Thank you.
Betty Keller, Tracy
