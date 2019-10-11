EDITOR,
“Not in my town” is not a reference to no growth but to no more liberals. There is a special conservative and patriotic culture we are trying to preserve in the city. The liberal disease has no place here and is infiltrating quickly. Go back to Palo Alto. I also believe in term limits. Vote out and replace our council and city manager. Make Tracy great again.
Tom Herte, Tracy
