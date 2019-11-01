EDITOR,
Did you know the city of Tracy borders an 11-square-mile experimental test site used for nuclear weapons development? This place is known as Site 300, and Livermore Lab operates it.
Site 300 conducts high-explosive tests out in the open air that threaten human health and our Tracy community. According to a Lab document, these tests use 121 hazardous materials that are released into the air. Once airborne, the toxic particles waft into town.
Livermore Lab has proposed to increase the size limit for high explosive compounds in open-air tests from 100 pounds per day to 1,000 pounds; that’s a tenfold increase daily!
It doesn’t stop there. The Lab also wants to increase the annual limit from 1,000 pounds of high explosives detonated in the open air to 7,500 pounds, a more than sevenfold increase yearly!
As a resident, I urge your participation in an informational community meeting on this alarming issue. Tri-Valley CAREs and the Tracy Advisory Committee will hold a free forum open to all interested residents at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 902 N. Central Ave., Ste. 201.
I will be there. I hope you will join me. If you are a Spanish speaker, I will provide translation. If you have any questions, please contact me in English or Spanish at 925-980-4975 or raiza@trivalleycares.org.
Raiza Marciscano, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.