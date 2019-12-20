EDITOR,
In last week’s Tracy Press, Major Robert Rickman wrote an article about the council’s meeting protocols and rules of procedures that I totally support. Limiting our rights to address our comments to specific people smacks of communism! How would you like to live in a Tracy where what we say, what we wear, where we work and what we are able to eat is all monitored and dictated by the City Council? Well, welcome to communism … been there and done that and it’s not what I want our Tracy to become. By not allowing us to speak to specific council members that work for us the people, they are limiting our First Amendment right as citizens of the United States.
Linda Uli, Tracy
