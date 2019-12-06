EDITOR,
I recently read a speech that was delivered towards the end of World War II by one of the greatest judges that our nation has produced, Judge Learned Hand, at an “I Am an American Day” ceremony in New York’s Central Park. Given the acrimony and factionalism that is gripping our country, we would be well advised to read once again the words uttered by Judge Hand on that day in Central Park as to what is the “Spirit of Liberty”:
“The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten — that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.”
Humility, toleration, justice, and compassion. These are the hallmarks of liberty, and as long as each and every one of us, both native-born and foreign-born, citizens and noncitizens, keep those hallmarks alive in our hearts and live them each and every day, then we have nothing to fear as no president, no senator, no congressman, no judge, no demagogue will ever be able to divide us as people and play us off of each other. The day we cease to believe in the hallmarks of liberty, then that is the day when America shall be no more because the spirit of liberty will have been snuffed out.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
