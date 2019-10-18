EDITOR,
I’m an avid reader of the Tracy Press, and one of my favorite sections is the Voice. Reading letters from the local neighborhood keeps us abreast and in touch with the pulse of Tracy. As a resident of this community, I’ve had several opportunities to contribute myself and appreciate the platform in which to do so. Having said that, I am very disappointed to have seen a three-column article which included a cartoon as well as a picture of the professional writer on the subject of our First Amendment rights. After reading about the resume of this executive editor, I then went on to read his article, which was well over the 300-word limit as required by the Tracy Press. Of course he has a right to have his voice heard, but not in the Voice section of our paper. Please keep this section of the Press to its main purpose: the Voice of the local residents.
Linda Uli, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.