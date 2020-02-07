EDITOR,
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Robert Rickman showed his true feelings about the Tracy’s homeless by asking, “Why can’t we just bus them to Stockton.” Was I shocked? No.
As has been apparent for years now, Mayor Rickman doesn’t care about the plight of the homeless in Tracy. Or rather, he believes being homeless is a crime and should be addressed as such. As reported in the Tracy Press on March 9, 2018, he called out the police chief about crime in downtown and laid the blame fully at the feet of the homeless. Also, from Tracy Press of Sept. 7 and Oct. 8 of 2018 are articles about his rejection of state funds to help solve Tracy’s homeless crisis.
According to his campaign website, he seemed to have suddenly developed a deep concern for the homeless population of Tracy. I was honestly surprised when I read on his website, “This is a humanitarian emergency for California, and a cost of living, mental health, public health and safety, and substance abuse crisis.” “Humanitarian” is not a word that initially comes to mind when I think of him and homelessness, and once more Tuesday night, he showed his true colors.
Rickman is running for a higher office; in my opinion, he doesn’t deserve this promotion. He can’t manage the issues in Tracy, how can we expect him to manage the issues of the county.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.