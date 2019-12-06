EDITOR,
It would be good if Bruce Hotchkiss (Letters, Nov. 22) showed some humility and did a little more thinking about the Medicare for All plan.
Instead of feeding us the line that he’s “sick and tired of the lies, half-truths, and obfuscation from the right,” Hotchkiss could start by mulling over the lies from his beloved Democrat Party politicians.
The last time the Democrats controlled all the levers of government they gave us Obamacare, which failed on almost every important count. The American people were promised that they could keep their health insurance plans, keep their doctors and that health care premiums would drop by $2,500 per year. It was one lie after another.
Maybe Hotchkiss could suggest why Democratic politicians or what he says about health care should be regarded as anything other than meaningless, given the multiplicity of the Obamacare lies.
Not only does the Medicare for All plan proposed by Rep. Josh Harder and others fail the integrity test, but it is a miserable failure in the common sense test.
In April, federal government trustees for Medicare reported that the program will be insolvent by 2026. So what’s the answer for Harder and Hotchkiss: boot 175 million people off their private health insurance plans and shoehorn them into a federal program about to run deficits into tens of trillions of dollars?
And then there are finances. A study by the Heritage Foundation found that the Medicare for All program would particularly hit hard households with employer-sponsored health coverage, as their disposal incomes would shrink by an average of $10,554 and 87% of them would be financially worse off.
The plans of Harder, Hotchkiss and other Democrats will impoverish Americans so they can’t even pay for their own funerals.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
