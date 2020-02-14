EDITOR,
I realize candidates want to get their name out there. But, when there is a printed sign in red that states “ABSOLUTELY NO POLITICAL ADS OF ANY KIND” posted and a candidate leaves ads on my door and porch, that candidate will not get my vote. So, Mr. Mateo Bedolla, no vote for you, and Mr. Carlos Villapudua, no vote for you!
Jeanne Twitchell, Tracy
