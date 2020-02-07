EDITOR,
I am currently attending the Tracy City Council meeting listening to anti-homeless Mayor Rickman rant to push the discussion about a warming center until spring when it’s not needed; he would rather they freeze. The mayor is running for county supervisor for his leadership; we have yet to see it. Remember, he was the reason Tracy was subject to a grand jury report. He is the worst mayor Tracy has had; he is an uncaring bully.
Peter Claffey, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.