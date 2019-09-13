EDITOR,
The City of Tracy is proposing INCREASING water rates effective Oct. 1. All homeowners, if you OPPOSE this increase, you must take action NOW prior to Sept. 17. Otherwise, your water rate will increase to $41 monthly. If you oppose, you must provide WRITTEN PROTEST to the City Clerk by mail, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376; in person at City Hall, second floor; or at the public hearing on Sept. 17. You must: 1) include your name, 2) state your opposition to the proposed rate increase, 3) provide the location of your property by assessor’s parcel number or street address, and 4) include the homeowner’s signature. If a majority does not occur, the City of Tracy will authorize the approval of the proposed rates. I oppose the water rate increase due to excessive increase. The city claims revenue is low, which is true because of the great citizens of Tracy complying with water conservation. The city claims infrastructure, operational cost and an increase in regulatory requirement. The taxpayer approved a half-cent sales tax for the next 20 years a year or so ago, and why can’t those funds be used to fund the decrease in water usage or the reserved funds. The City Council is not trying to problem solve, they just tax you.
Mary Smith, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.