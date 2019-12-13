EDITOR,
I must disagree with Elizabeth Best, who says that Obamacare failed on almost every important count. I could go on about the 22 million Americans who gained health insurance, the number of medical bankruptcies cut in half, the thousands of lives saved every year, but instead I’ll relate my family’s ACA story.
In 2014, my younger son had to have his gall bladder and appendix removed. He had just turned 24 that year, and would have been thrown off our health plan, if the ACA hadn’t required the insurance company to keep him on. He had no coverage though his work so he would have been on the hook for $66,000. There are thousands of other Americans who were spared the same situation.
A government plan that saved us $66,000 is not a failure.
Henry Cole, Tracy
