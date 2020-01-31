EDITOR,
It’s good to know that the Tracy Hospital now has a da Vinci machine for robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.
To any prospective patient who might be concerned that the technology is too new to be safe: you should know that the da Vinci robot is not new. I had da Vinci-assisted abdominal surgery at the San Ramon hospital 18 years ago. I had three tiny incisions for the robot arms (the largest was one inch long and is the only one that left a scar), spent one night in the hospital, and was back on the ski slopes in six weeks. I expect that the current machine is even better than the one used on me, so if it’s recommended for your surgery, choose it.
Gus Carlson, Tracy
