EDITOR,
Apparently a bill is at the governor’s desk to start school even later. How is that going to work for parents who have to get to work? Shouldn’t it be up to the parents to get their kids to bed sooner? We don’t need politicians to change things that parents are supposed to be doing. I remember my mom putting us to bed by 7 p.m. when we were early elementary age.
So many of today’s parents don’t set the standards because they cave to the kids saying, “I want to stay up” or “I want this or that” before they prove they’ve earned it or are old enough. Parents are not supposed to be their child’s friends until they’re old enough to have been trained in what they should be doing. That’s why teachers take the first couple weeks in the year to set the expectations of turning homework in, lining up, not cutting in front of others, etc. And why the military does boot camp, to change what errant parents should have been doing in the first place.
Parents need to train up their children so that they are self-sufficient when they leave the nest. The workplace isn’t going to bend to them coming in late because they couldn’t figure out when to go to bed. Politicians need to figure that out. They don’t need to step in and modify everything. So now the teachers have to bend to that as well — lessening their family time at the end of the day?
Some Tracyites still remember getting up pre-dawn to milk cows and feed chickens. Then they went to school on time by catching buses or walking, because parents didn’t hand their high schoolers new cars — or even hand-me-down cars.
It’s time for parents to set the “laws.”
Deborah Littleton, Tracy
