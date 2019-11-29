EDITOR,
To the Sikhs of Tracy:
What a great early Thanksgiving gift, breakfast for seniors and others. This event was held Nov. 23 at the community center.
Thanking each of you for your time and generosity.
Thank you, Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise:
Another success story. Thanking each and every one responsible for providing such a great event for seniors.
The turkey dinner was wonderful, as were the volunteers, cooks and servers.
Much appreciation,
Carolyn Taylor, Tracy
