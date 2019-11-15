EDITOR,
How do our city leaders sit by and not wonder why the cities of Dublin and Elk Grove can both build an aquatic park for under $50 million when we have not even broken ground, yet they are being told it will be at least $80 or $130 million, depending on which way the city wishes to proceed.
If we take the a la carte method as favored by Haruyama, who knows what the ultimate price tag will be, especially when Surland is doing the construction. The city could be looking at a cost closer to a quarter of a billion dollars if and when the project is complete.
Maybe it is time for our city leaders to stop and ask why the cost estimates seem to be out of control. Also, if they believe this is such a great project, how come a private company won’t come in and build and operate it.
Does the city really want the cost of running and maintaining it, not to mention the potential liability that will surely come with operating such a park.
Let’s step back, take a new look and maybe say “whoa” before we make a costly mistake.
Mike Wootten, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.