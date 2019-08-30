EDITOR,
For years, the city of Tracy has operated with a construction bidding policy that has ensured a fair playing field regardless of labor affiliation that delivered quality workmanship our community could count on. Unfortunately, that could end on Sept. 3 when the City Council will take up a union-only project labor agreement for public works construction.
Project labor agreements are always missing language that secures equal opportunity for your friends, neighbors and family members in construction like myself, a carpentry apprentice at ABC NorCal. So your friends, your neighbors, and young, aspiring construction professionals in your community can’t get a fair shot at local work — at their livelihood.
On Sept. 3, tell the Tracy City Council to vote NO on the project labor agreement.
Miles Ostraco, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.