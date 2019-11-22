EDITOR,
It is unacceptable that the Tracy City Council has not already passed an emergency ordinance to protect longtime Tracy residents from no-cause evictions. The state Legislature passed AB 1482, the Tenant Protection Act to prevent rent-gouging, in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it in early October. The council has had more than a month to stop landlords from evicting hardworking people simply so they can raise rents and increase profits.
By failing to take a proactive approach, the council has left Tracy renters at the mercy of their landlords (at least until state protections go into effect in the new year). We all know Tracy has felt increased rent pressures as people from the Bay Area leave for more affordable towns. This has led to average rent increases for a two-bedroom apartment of about $300 in the last five years and $700 in the last eight years. These are no small increases for families living paycheck to paycheck.
AB 1482 is meant to provide stability for renters as the state and locals work to address the housing crisis. However, the fact that the protections don’t kick in until Jan. 1, 2020, has allowed malevolent landlords to issue surprise evictions on Tracy families. Forward-thinking cities across the state were prepared and passed emergency ordinances to protect renters in their communities. How many more stories of evictions like Miss Kemp’s (from your Nov. 15 article) will we have to hear before our local leadership finally decides to act?
I hope and expect that the council will make protecting residents a high priority this holiday season, so that families can rest assured that they will have a home to live in come 2020.
Abram Diaz, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.