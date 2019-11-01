EDITOR,
In the article about the test scores of Tracy Unified (“TUSD test scores improve”) from the Oct. 25 issue of the Tracy Press, the district’s director of assessment and accountability noted that students in special education programs tend to have lower scores on the state-required CAASPP test. She said that one strategy the district could implement to help improve test scores of students in special ed would be to make use of residency grants to recruit special education teachers to Tracy Unified. Having spoken to some employees who work in special education in TUSD, I would suggest that improving employee morale and prioritizing the hiring of a director of special ed programs might also make TUSD a more attractive option for special ed teachers. According to the Tracy Press article on the recent firing of the special ed director — someone who appeared to have the support of his staff (Sept. 26) — the district will not start looking for a new director until January. For the remainder of the school year (that’s seven months), the special ed department will be run by the current director of human resources, who already has a challenging position. If I were a special ed teacher looking for a new job, the district’s lack of effort to recruit a qualified leader for that department would be a major red flag.
Tiffanie Heben, Tracy
