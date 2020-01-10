EDITOR,
There are plenty of races on the ballot in the March 3 primary election, but one that doesn’t get a lot of mention is the one for the County Board of Supervisors. This is sad, because what the board does is really important. It oversees all of the county departments, including the Sheriff’s Department, the Registrar of Voters office, and the Assessor’s office. But more crucially, the board spends money: money that comes from the state government, the federal government and a good chunk of your property taxes.
The best candidate on the ballot this year is Rhodesia Ransom. For almost two decades, she has worked tirelessly to improve our community, as a co-founder and executive director of the Sow-A-Seed Community Foundation, a planning commissioner, a civil grand jurist and most recently as a member of the Tracy City Council. She has directed her efforts to homelessness, community safety, youth issues, government oversight and accountability, and more. As a county supervisor, Ms. Ransom will continue to work on these issues and others such as transportation, housing and economic development. She is endorsed by State Senator Cathleen Galgiani, Assemblymember Susan Eggman and County Sheriff Pat Withrow.
Vote for Rhodesia Ransom for County Supervisor on March 3.
Henry Cole, Tracy
