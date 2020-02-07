EDITOR,
Even though I no longer live in Tracy, I monitor local government and care deeply for the city that gave me a rewarding police career and the honor of serving as an elected official.
As the March primary election rapidly approaches, Tracy voters are faced with three current council members seeking the office of county supervisor for the 5th District. I would hope that before considering race, gender, political affiliation or any of the other identifiers associated with candidates, they would first focus on an individual candidate’s character. Is the candidate a fundamentally honest person, with the humility to make what is best for the district their primary agenda. When applying that criteria, the only logical choice for supervisor is Rhodesia Ransom.
Council Member Ransom served on the Grand Jury and as a Tracy Planning Commissioner on her path to a council seat, and for years has worked to guide at-risk youth and help ease the homeless crisis. She has served on the Tracy City Council with distinction and has earned the respect of a wide spectrum of her constituents. For her, the words “leadership,” “integrity,” “vision” and “values” aren’t just campaign sign slogans. They are words she has demonstrated that she lives by.
There isn’t the space available to document the shortcomings and history of her two opponents who sit on the council. I encourage voters to review the San Joaquin County Grand Jury report, “Tracy City Council: Restore the Public Trust.” It is the legacy of those individuals and only begins to describe the shameful manner in which they have exploited their elected positions.
Restore the public trust. Restore pride and faith in our elected representatives. Hold people accountable. Vote for Ransom for County Supervisor.
Michael Maciel, Ripon
