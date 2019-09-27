EDITOR,
I’m shocked, the City Council raised our water rates a second time in two years. I can’t raise my SSI income to cover these increases and you offer no programs for low-income households, except to eliminate taxes, which is pennies compared to the increases. Where is your decrease in pay to save costs and meet your shortfalls? You increased your pay at our expense. Rental properties have increased their rates to cover the costs of kids in college. What about the mom who has kids she’s putting through college? With higher rent, her options: pull her kid out of college, get a third job or move. And if you look in the Tracy Press for a job, there are none, not one job listed . Thanks to Trump, higher tariffs equal higher costs on consumer products. And you wonder where homeless people come from. Not everyone in Tracy makes $128,000 a year like you. Most make $30,000 a year and commute to get that. You demanded water rationing, lawns, trees, plants were torn out to conserve water, and you did not plan for your shortfall in the city’s budget? How irresponsible of the City Council is that?
I have not changed my water usage since the start of rationing. I use the same 3 cubics I rationed with, that 3 turned into 8 with the new charges, and now my 3 will turn into 13 with higher charges?
You are not serving the citizens of Tracy. You are serving yourselves at the expense of the citizens. Time to vote you out!
Mary Andrade, Tracy
